Empire Mall seeing an increase for 2023 holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall is seeing an increase in business this holiday shopping season. General Manager Dan Gies attributes the weather as part of the reason more people are coming out this year.

“You know, it doesn’t look like Christmas because of the snow, but what does look like Christmas is the traffic and sales and the shopping bags you’ll see. Families are all out, and there’s nothing to hold them back right now. The weather is not an issue, so it’s a good time to come out and go shopping,” said Gies.

Gies said the increase has been felt throughout the entire mall.

“It’s been across the board busy. All the retailers I’ve talked to and gotten reports from are all double-digit up and a lot of it’s due to the weather, but spending is up and that’s good,” said Gies.

After the holidays, the mall will be preparing for the grand opening of Dillard’s.

“Dillard’s is ramping up. They’re opening the first of March, a quiet opening leading to a grand opening. They’ll be opening in January, which is just weeks away. Their team leadership is mostly hired, but they’re looking to fill a lot of positions. Everybody’s excited to have that new store at the mall,” said Gies.

The Empire Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.