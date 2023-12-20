Feeding South Dakota holds year-end match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has a year-end match that could double the fundraising they do through the holidays.

Thanks to Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart, all contributions made from December 11-31 will be matched. CEO Lori Dykstra joined us to share more about the fundraiser.

You can learn more and donate here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.