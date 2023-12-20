Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Bear Ski Valley sets opening date

Great Bear sets opening date
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After an unusually warm winter, Great Bear Ski Valley has finally set a date to open for the season.

Skiing and snowboarding will open on New Year’s Day, and tubing will be available starting January 6.

Owner Dan Grider joined Dakota News Now to discuss what people can expect this season. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered to anyone who provides information leading to the...
$25,000 reward announced in Rachel Cyriacks search
Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
The facility has multiple violations this year according to a state agency.
Siouxland care facility under investigation for sexual assault allegation has other past violations

Latest News

Great Bear sets opening date
Great Bear sets opening date
Sanford Health
Sanford launches ‘My Sanford Nurse’ hotline
Sanford launches 'My Sanford Nurse' hotline
Sanford launches 'My Sanford Nurse' hotline
Empire Mall seeing increased sales for 2023 holiday shopping season
Empire Mall seeing an increase for 2023 holiday shopping