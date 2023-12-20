Great Bear Ski Valley sets opening date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After an unusually warm winter, Great Bear Ski Valley has finally set a date to open for the season.

Skiing and snowboarding will open on New Year’s Day, and tubing will be available starting January 6.

Owner Dan Grider joined Dakota News Now to discuss what people can expect this season. More information can be found here.

