Hometown History: Exploring the W.H. Over Museum in Vermillion, SD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - The longest-running museum in the state of South Dakota is in Vermillion right in front of the Dakota Dome.

The W.H. Over Museum started as a couple of cabinets at the University of South Dakota in 1883. The museum has evolved and showcases natural history and the settlement of mankind.

The museum is named after one of its past curators W.H. Over who taught at the university and expanded the museum’s collection.

If you walk through the museum, which is now privately funded, you will see many taxidermy animals and fossils representing wildlife of the past.

“I realized there’s, there’s so much knowledge, it’s tough for people to just learn everything there is out there. And so I see part of the mission here is just to educate people, there’s things here that people never think about or are unaware of,” said Museum Curator Bill Ranney.

The museum stretches a vast area and has many exhibits from various topics like the history of the horse in North America, and an exhibit about Hero the Elephant, a circus elephant that was shot in the early 1900s hundreds in Elkton South Dakota after a six-and-a-half-hour hunt. The elephant was claimed to be violent and now the skeleton remains are on display at the museum.

You can expect to see a lot of different fossils that show South Dakota’s history as a state that was once underwater.

“Western portions of the state were landmasses so a lot of our fossils are actually sea-going,” said Ranney.

While South Dakota is sparsely populated there has been a lot of immigration to the area as well as a rich Native American heritage, all on display at the W.H. Over Museum.

“There was a lot of late immigration to the area very, very, initially, you know, very ethnically defined communities, or Norwegians and that, and I don’t know, I think everybody that comes here seems to gain that appreciation of just the big sky, the big country, sweeping horizons and I think the settlement and attitude kind of just reflects the landscape,” said Ranney.

The museum is completely privately funded as it had lost public dollars years ago. Ranney said they are always creating new exhibits based on volunteer’s ideas and expertise.

“It depends on the interests and skill sets of the people that are there putting their time in here. So we had somebody that ran a lumberyard, and a lot of the exhibits came about because he was into creating a kind of stuff,” Ranney said.

Details on hours and exhibits can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.