‘If you can rip it, you can recycle it’: How to reduce, reuse & recycle holiday wrapping, trees

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls media briefing offered some seasonal tips for keeping the community clean and diverting waste from the landfill.

Josh Peterson, environmental services manager, spoke about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle over the holidays.

The City is opening its annual Christmas tree drop-off on Tues. Dec. 26. There will be two sites:

  • West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off North Cliff Avenue.
  • North Lyon Boulevard. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The sites are free for residents of Sioux Falls, and Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. They are open until January 7.

Trees that are dropped off at these locations are ground and do not go to landfills.

A lot of holiday wrapping and gift bags can also be recycled.

“If you can rip it, you can recycle it,” Peterson said.

Peterson reminded the community not to bag recycling — leave items loose in the bin.

