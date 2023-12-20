Man wanted in Roberts County after allegedly assaulting a deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is accused of assaulting another individual and a Roberts County deputy, as well as other crimes.

Dilyn Fahleen has a warrant out for his arrest for other crimes, but on Tuesday night, Fahleen was reported to have assaulted two individuals, including a law enforcement officer.

Fahleen fled in a 1995 White GMC pickup with blue stripes on the sides and Minnesota license plates.

Fahleen’s girlfriend, Marissa Getzlaff, is also believed to be in the pickup with Fahleen. She is believed to be in danger and has been reported as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office at 605-698-7667. Authorities urge the public not to approach Fahleen, as he is considered dangerous.

Fahleen is known to frequent areas such as Wilmot, Milbank and Corona.

