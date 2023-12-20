Marshall woman dies from stabbing injuries

MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A Marshall woman who was stabbed and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital this weekend has died from her injuries.

On Sunday, Marshall police responded to a domestic disturbance.

On arrival, Officer Eric Klenken found 41-year-old Jamel Moore stabbing 35-year-old Meredith Martell on the floor of her bedroom closet, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officer Klenken used his Taser on Moore when he refused orders to drop the knife.

Authorities say the Taser was not enough to prevent the ongoing assault.

Officer Klenken again ordered Moore to drop the knife. When Moore refused, Officer Klenken shot Moore twice.

Moore died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer’s use of force.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.