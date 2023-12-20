Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minor injuries in Tuesday night crash near Baltic

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman and a juvenile were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash south of Baltic Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was at the intersection of Hwy 115 and 251st Street when it was rear-ended. The two occupants of the rear-ended vehicle, an adult female and a male juvenile, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was detoured in both directions for approximately an hour.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered to anyone who provides information leading to the...
$25,000 reward announced in Rachel Cyriacks search
Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
The facility has multiple violations this year according to a state agency.
Siouxland care facility under investigation for sexual assault allegation has other past violations

Latest News

The statewide program allows for landowners to open their hunting grounds to the public in...
Is it hunting? ‘Wild’ game increasingly raised in captivity for profit
Holiday health tips with Dr. Abigail Miller
Holiday health tips with Dr. Abigail Miller
Adult, 2 children rescued after falling through ice into dam in Mission
‘If you can rip it, you can recycle it’: How to reduce, reuse & recycle holiday wrapping, trees