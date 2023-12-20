Minor injuries in Tuesday night crash near Baltic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman and a juvenile were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash south of Baltic Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle was at the intersection of Hwy 115 and 251st Street when it was rear-ended. The two occupants of the rear-ended vehicle, an adult female and a male juvenile, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was detoured in both directions for approximately an hour.

