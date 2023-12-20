Mission teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MISSION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Albert Her Many Horses — a music and Lakota language teacher in Todd County — was recognized with a Milken Educator Award at an assembly Wednesday morning.
The award includes a $25,000 cash prize for him to use however he chooses.
Given by the Milken Family Foundation, the award presentation is part of a nationwide tour honoring outstanding educators.
Her Many Horses is the only South Dakota teacher to receive the award this year.
In attendance at the award ceremony were Senator Mike Rounds, Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley and South Dakota Secretary of Education Dr. Joseph Graves.
“Albert Her Many Horses shares a perspective and personal experience with the young hearts and minds he is molding within the very community that shaped him,” said Dr. Foley, who is a 1994 Milken Educator from Indiana. “Albert’s unique insight and deep understanding of the needs of his students, school and community make him an excellent leader and mentor. He has an unwavering enthusiasm for the arts, contributes to all facets of education at Todd County Middle School, and nurtures relationships with students and families that they will remember for years to come. We welcome Albert to our national Milken Educator Network and look forward to the positive contributions he will bring.”
“Mr. Her Many Horses has all the hallmarks of what constitutes a first-rate teacher: He is an expert in his fields of music and the Lakota language, he is highly adaptable to new technologies and new situations, and he is an exceptional role model for his students and fellow teachers at Todd County Middle School,” said Secretary Graves. “His hard work will inspire his students throughout their lifetimes – his dedication to them ensures that.”
“Congratulations to Bobber Her Many Horses on receiving the Milken Educator Award,” said Senator Mike Rounds, who also shared in today’s celebration. “Bobber is a leader in the community of Mission and has had a significant impact on the students at Todd County Middle School. He is not only a role model to his students, but for teachers across the state and country as well. This well-deserved award is a testament to Bobber’s hard work, both in and out of the classroom.”
More About Albert Her Many Horses
The Milken Family Foundation had the following to say about Her Many Horses:
Her Many Horses earned a Bachelor of Arts in music education from Northern State University in 2011.