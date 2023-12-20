PREP BASKETBALL RECAP: Sioux Falls Jefferson boys, Tea Area girls take wins Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Jefferson and Tea Area took wins Tuesday night, and high school teams finish their schedules before the holiday break.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday night’s action. Selected scores are listed below.

BOYS:

- 1AA Harrisburg-69, Le Mars, IA-39

- Sioux Falls Jefferson-67, 5AA Sioux Falls Lincoln-63

- 4A Sioux Valley-74, Beresford-41

- 1B De Smet-54, Deuel-39

- 2B Castlewood-62, Flandreau-57

- Elk Point-Jefferson-57, 3B Viborg-Hurley 55 F/OT

GIRLS:

- 2B Sisseton-76, Redfield-25

- 3B Tea Area-75, Brookings-37

- 5B Vermillion-61, Tri-Valley-27

- 2B Lyman-58, Colome-7

- 2B Centerville-55, Gayville-Volin-34

