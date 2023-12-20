Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

PREP BASKETBALL RECAP: Sioux Falls Jefferson boys, Tea Area girls take wins Tuesday night

Sioux Falls Jefferson and Tea Area took wins Tuesday nights, and high school teams finish their schedules before the holiday break.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Jefferson and Tea Area took wins Tuesday night, and high school teams finish their schedules before the holiday break.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday night’s action. Selected scores are listed below.

BOYS:

- 1AA Harrisburg-69, Le Mars, IA-39

- Sioux Falls Jefferson-67, 5AA Sioux Falls Lincoln-63

- 4A Sioux Valley-74, Beresford-41

- 1B De Smet-54, Deuel-39

- 2B Castlewood-62, Flandreau-57

- Elk Point-Jefferson-57, 3B Viborg-Hurley 55 F/OT

GIRLS:

- 2B Sisseton-76, Redfield-25

- 3B Tea Area-75, Brookings-37

- 5B Vermillion-61, Tri-Valley-27

- 2B Lyman-58, Colome-7

- 2B Centerville-55, Gayville-Volin-34

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

Sioux Falls Jefferson and Tea Area took wins Tuesday nights, and high school teams finish...
PREP BASKETBALL RECAP: Sioux Falls Jefferson boys, Tea Area girls take wins Tuesday night
The Coo hang on to a close one at the Stewart Center, winning 70-68 in overtime over Wayne State.
USF women’s basketball hangs on to win in overtime over Wayne State
The Coo hang on to a close one at the Stewart Center, winning 70-68 in overtime over Wayne State.
USF women’s basketball hangs on to win in overtime over Wayne State
USF cruises to a an early and large lead over Mount Marty, taking the win Tuesday night 86-39.
USF men’s basketball handles Mount Marty at home