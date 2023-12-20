Rock County fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run near Beaver Creek has been found in Sioux Falls, but the investigation remains ongoing.

On December 13, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a body lying in a ditch. Officers found 76-year-old William Krotzer dead at the scene. They determined he had been struck by what they believe is a newer model of a Chevrolet Z71 pickup.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, someone called about a suspicious vehicle at 7:50 a.m. on December 16. The vehicle was parked in the 5400 block of E Arrowhead Pkwy. The caller recognized the truck from a Facebook post.

The truck was unoccupied and police contacted the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities will continue to investigate.

