SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford has a new 24/7 hotline called My Sanford Nurse.

The resource is an opportunity to call a toll free number for medical advice when you have medical questions.

Nurses are available at all times to take your call.

Sanford nurse Abby Kuper visited the studio to talk about the hotline.

