Sioux Falls Police search for missing boy

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.

SFPD said they received the report yesterday about Ali Barjebo, who was last seen near 12th Street and Sycamore Avenue and is around 5′5″.

Anyone who sees Ali or has information is asked to call the Sioux Falls Police Department.

