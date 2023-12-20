Someone You Should Know: A life at the lanes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Sonnenfeld has been knocking them down at the Sport Bowl for most of his life.

“I was one of those kids that loved practicing. I’d get off school and I’d bowl, and I’d bowl, and I’d bowl. And then, I’d work. And then, as soon as I was done working, I’d bowl until they made me go home. I started working here when I was 16 and I was what they’d call a ‘pin chaser.’ I’d clean tables, take the garbage out,” said Jeremy.

More than 30 years later, Jeremy still does those same things, only he owns the place.

“Being an owner, you’re here all the time. You’ve got to put in a lot of hours. I do everything from helping people at the front desk to cleaning the toilets to taking the garbage out, serve food,” said Jeremy.

He wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I can’t see myself doing anything else. I just love bowling, and you get to interact with different people every day. I’ve been very blessed in where I’m at,” said Jeremy.

Jeremy is a bit of a legend in the sport after what he did as a 20-year-old college sophomore in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1997. When he bowled the first-ever sanctioned 900 series at the time. That’s three straight perfect games.

“I was just sitting there bowling this little tournament with a whole bunch of little kids, and their score goes with my score, so the better I do, the better they do. So, when I had the first 300, the kids that were my pair were like, ‘Yeah, we’re doing really really good!’ So, I go to the next pair and I’m stringing out strikes and things are going good for me, and all of a sudden I’ve got the second 300. So then, I go to the next pair of lanes, and I’m getting ready to bowl again, and a little kid comes up to me and says, ‘Hey you just had a 300 for my brother and I don’t want him to beat me. Can you get one for me too?’ and it was one of those things, they just kept falling, and falling, and falling,” said Jeremy.

Suddenly, Sonnenfeld had overnight fame as Mr. 900, which included an appearance on Good Morning America.

“You know, the phone was ringing. That was back when people didn’t have cell phones, you know. I’m a young college kid. I didn’t know much. All of a sudden, I’m on TV, I’m getting phone calls to go here. I’ve got to fly over there, they want to interview me here, go bowl this tournament,” said Jeremy.

Jeremy still gets asked about that night.

“It’s always fun to still tell the story because it’s one of those things where it was a special moment in my life, and I’ll never forget,” said Jeremy.

“He’s the greatest guy you’ll ever meet. I mean, he’s my hero. That’s the only reason I like bowling. I tell him that every time, and he’s so modest about it,” said bowler Brock Juhnke.

He still throws strikes, it’s just different now.

“I’m not as competitive as I used to be, but I still enjoy bowling. So, even if I’m bowling league, I’ll do a tournament every once in a while just to be out and compete. As far as the place, I’m not sure I’m qualified to do anything else. Not sure I’m qualified to work here, but I’ll work here until the day I die. I always tell people the world needs more bowlers because it benefits everybody,” said Jeremy.

