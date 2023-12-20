South Dakota State and Augustana to play non-conference football game in 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A gridiron classic is making a comeback; South Dakota State and Augustana have announced that they will be playing a non-conference football game next year. That game will take place on September 14 up in Brookings. It will be Augie’s only non-conference game of the year.

The game will pit the old NCC rivals agaisnt each other for the first time in 20 years. They last played in 2004, when the Jackrabbits beat the Vikings 38-9. The last time Augie won was in 2002 at Howard Wood Field, in a 39-33 overtime win.

South Dakota State has the all-time lead, with 43 wins, 15 losses, and the two have tied twice.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.