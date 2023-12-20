Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota State and Augustana to play non-conference football game in 2024

A gridiron classic is making a comeback; South Dakota State and Augustana have announced that they will be playing a non-conference football game next year.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A gridiron classic is making a comeback; South Dakota State and Augustana have announced that they will be playing a non-conference football game next year. That game will take place on September 14 up in Brookings. It will be Augie’s only non-conference game of the year.

The game will pit the old NCC rivals agaisnt each other for the first time in 20 years. They last played in 2004, when the Jackrabbits beat the Vikings 38-9. The last time Augie won was in 2002 at Howard Wood Field, in a 39-33 overtime win.

South Dakota State has the all-time lead, with 43 wins, 15 losses, and the two have tied twice.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
18-year-old arrested for posting sexual picture of ex-girlfriend
2 homes shot in western Sioux Falls in possible drive-by
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
27-year-old dead after Lincoln County crash
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

Sioux Falls Jefferson and Tea Area took wins Tuesday nights, and high school teams finish...
PREP BASKETBALL RECAP: Sioux Falls Jefferson boys, Tea Area girls take wins Tuesday night
Sioux Falls Jefferson and Tea Area took wins Tuesday nights, and high school teams finish...
PREP BASKETBALL RECAP: Sioux Falls Jefferson boys, Tea Area girls take wins Tuesday night
The Coo hang on to a close one at the Stewart Center, winning 70-68 in overtime over Wayne State.
USF women’s basketball hangs on to win in overtime over Wayne State
The Coo hang on to a close one at the Stewart Center, winning 70-68 in overtime over Wayne State.
USF women’s basketball hangs on to win in overtime over Wayne State
USF cruises to a an early and large lead over Mount Marty, taking the win Tuesday night 86-39.
USF men’s basketball handles Mount Marty at home