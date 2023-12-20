Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State looking to finish job in Frisco for seniors

South Dakota State starts the familiar process of getting ready to head to Frisco, with the motivation of going out on top driving them.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is on the last stop before they reach Frisco again; that’s the next couple of weeks they have to get ready to take on Montana. This Jackrabbit team is obviously no stranger to the FCS Championship game anymore, having lost once and winning it once. For a team so full of seniors, they see it as one more opportunity to go out on top.

Head coach Jimmy Rogers said following the Jacks win over Albany last week that it was one of the most complete games the team has played all year, saying in part that the drive from those upperclassmen to finish the job helped round out that win.

Now the team starts the familiar process of getting ready to head south. To go along with that, Rogers and Junior quarterback Mark Gronowski said they’re still motived to come out on top again for those seniors.

“Getting there, we’ve done that, and we’ve won it. The confetti has fallen on our heads, and we’ve watched it fall on somebody else’s. It means the world to this football team to get it done for these guys,” Rogers said.

“Last year was a little bit different feeling, just going back there again after an injury the first time I was there. I mean, this time it’s really all going to be for the seniors. We’ve got so many guys on this team that have given so much to this program, and really just playing for them one last time is going to be a huge thing for us,” Gronowski said.

