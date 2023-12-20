Avera Medical Minute
USF men’s basketball handles Mount Marty at home

USF cruises to a an early and large lead over Mount Marty, taking the win Tuesday night 86-39.
By Cooper Seamer and Jackson Wright
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team defeated Mount Marty Tuesday night 86-39.

The Coo came out firing in the first half taking a 50-14 lead into the break. USF used stifling defense and a hot offense to jump out to that big lead. The Cougars 55% from the field and 61% from behind the arc. The USF defense held Mount Marty to only 16% shooting from both the field and from 3. The Coo’s biggest lead of the half was 36 and 38 points in the paint.

The second half was a lot closer between the Coo and the Lancers. USF won the half 36-25 and cooled off on the offensive end compared to the first half. The Cougars shot 38% from the field and 33% from 3 point range. The Lancers were able to shoot 34% from the field but did not make a 3 going 0-8. For the game, USF had a biggest lead of 48 and led the entire game. The Coo also had 23 assists and only 11 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 52-29.

LEADERS

Kenji Scales led the way for USF in scoring with 17 points. Kyle Ingwerson followed up with 16 points and Jack Cartwright chipped in 13 as well.

Creighton Morisch paced the Coo in rebounding with 10. Shawn Warrior added 9 boards and Josh Baker also had a career high 7.

Morisch also led the way for USF in assists with a career high 7. Jack Thompson added 4 and Cartwright had 3.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday January 5th. They will be at the Stewart Center on the campus of USF to host St. Cloud State in an NSIC matchup starting at 5:30PM.

Recap courtesy of USF Athletic Communications.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

