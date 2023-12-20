USF women’s basketball hangs on to win in overtime over Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team defeated Wayne State tonight in Overtime 70-68. The win secured USF’s second conference win of the year.

The Cougars came out hot in the first quarter. They won the quarter 18-13 while shooting 47% from the field and making 2 from behind the arc. Wayne State shot 37% from the field and made 1 3. In the second quarter, WSC won the quarter 18-11 shooting over 60% from both 3 point range and the field. USF cooled off from the first quarter going 0-5 from behind the arc and shooting 27% from the field.

The second half was more of the same from the Cougars and Wildcats. USF won the quarter 19-16 while shooting 40% from the field and making 2 from behind the arc. WSC shot 35% and did not make anything from 3 point range. The 4th quarter was another hotly contested quarter with Wayne State edging out the Coo 16-15. The Cougars shot 50% from both behind the arc and the field. The Wildcats shot 43% from the field and shot 66% from 3 point range. Another tightly contested quarter meant this game headed to OT. In the extra period, USF won 7-5 to take the game. USF didn’t make a 3 and shot 33% from the field. WSC finished the game shooting 14% from the field and making 1 from behind the arc. For the game. USF outrebounded Wayne State 41-40, 19 assists, 14 points off the bench, and 17 points off of WSC turnovers.

LEADERS

Madison Wuebben paced USF in scoring with 15 points. Brecli Honner and Ayla Brown each added 14 points of their own.

Kylie Wroblewski led the way for the Coo in rebounding with 7. Kami Wadsworth added 6 while Wuebben and Honner each chipped in 5 as well.

Brown also led the way for USF in assists with 5. Wadsworth and Honner both had 4 assists to add to the Cougar total. Wadsworth also played a team high 42 minutes for USF.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday January 5th. They will be at the Stewart Center on the campus of USF to host St. Cloud State in an NSIC matchup starting at 7:30PM.

Recap courtesy of USF Athletic Communications.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.