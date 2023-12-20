Warmer temps stick around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s a frosty start to your Wednesday out there! Make sure you give yourself some extra time to warm up your car and scrape off your windshield! The nice weather will also be sticking around across the entire region. While we deal with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will get into the 40s practically everywhere which is around 15 degrees above average.

All eyes are on this weekend as traveling will be picking up ahead of the Christmas holiday. Due to the increased confidence in seeing some rain and even a changeover into snow by Christmas Day, we’re declaring Christmas Eve (Sunday) and Christmas Day (Monday) as First Alert Weather Days. It’s looking like most of Sunday will feature rain, but a changeover to snow is looking increasingly likely with accumulating snowfall potentially impacting central and western South Dakota.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm system!

