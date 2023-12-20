Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warmer temps stick around

First Alert Weather Days for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s a frosty start to your Wednesday out there! Make sure you give yourself some extra time to warm up your car and scrape off your windshield! The nice weather will also be sticking around across the entire region. While we deal with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will get into the 40s practically everywhere which is around 15 degrees above average.

All eyes are on this weekend as traveling will be picking up ahead of the Christmas holiday. Due to the increased confidence in seeing some rain and even a changeover into snow by Christmas Day, we’re declaring Christmas Eve (Sunday) and Christmas Day (Monday) as First Alert Weather Days. It’s looking like most of Sunday will feature rain, but a changeover to snow is looking increasingly likely with accumulating snowfall potentially impacting central and western South Dakota.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm system!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered to anyone who provides information leading to the...
$25,000 reward announced in Rachel Cyriacks search
Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
Two dogs saved in Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
Child, pets rescued from Sioux Falls structure fire
The facility has multiple violations this year according to a state agency.
Siouxland care facility under investigation for sexual assault allegation has other past violations

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Staying mild the rest of the week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday First Alert Weather Briefing
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild remainder of the week on the way
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's First Alert Monday Night Weather Update