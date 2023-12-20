Woman dies in crash near Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 67-year-old woman has died after a crash southeast of Harrisburg on Monday evening.

Around 5:49 p.m., a woman driving a 2014 Ford Taurus was traveling eastbound on 276th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SD Highway 11. A 2006 Ford F350 was traveling southbound on SD 11 and struck the Ford Taurus as it entered the intersection.

The driver of the Taurus received fatal injuries during the crash. A passenger in the Taurus was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F350 received minor injuries and was not transported for medical attention.

Alcohol use for the driver of the Taurus is under investigation. Seatbelt use is under investigation for all people involved in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

