Woman donates toys to Sanford Children’s Hospital in honor of son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Mentele’s son passed away in a drunk driving accident in 2016. Since then, Mentele has been keeping his memory alive by doing some good in the community.

Every year at the beginning of pheasant hunting season, Mentele holds an annual memorial hunt in honor of her son. All of the proceeds from the hunt go toward buying toys to be donated to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“He loved to hunt, pheasant hunt, deer hunt. A lot of his friends would spend time hunting with him too. We have friends and family that come and hunt with us every year. It’s an honor to keep his memory alive and his name alive,” said Mentele.

This year was the fifth time Mentele has put on the annual hunt and she said she will continue to do so.

