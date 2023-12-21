28-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers responded to a domestic assault Wednesday afternoon and learned of a related late-report assault earlier this month while on the scene.

The incident happened at 12:20 p.m. in the 700 block of W Rice Street in an apartment.

According to police, people were arguing, and the suspect punched the victim. The suspect got a gun.

There was another person in the apartment, and there was a struggle with the gun. The gun was fired twice before the other person was able to get the gun away from the suspect.

While responding to this incident, police learned there was a separate domestic assault incident that happened earlier this month involving a victim getting punched.

The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect — 28-year-old Stephen Manue from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault Domestic, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Simple Assault.

The female victim is 41 years old and is from Sioux Falls.

