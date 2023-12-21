Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

AARP tips for caregiver self-care over the holidays

Communication director Mary Michaels and volunteer Karla Abbott joined us to discuss how caregiving is affected by the holidays and resources that are available
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for caregivers.

There are 80,000 caregivers in the state of South Dakota. AARP works to support these caregivers.

Communication director Mary Michaels and volunteer Karla Abbott joined us to discuss how caregiving is affected by the holidays and share available resources.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
We’ve asked nonprofit consultant Michael Wyland to review the public tax returns, which raise...
Apple Tree closures: Tax returns raise questions
Rock County fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Sioux Falls
Fatal crash generic
Woman dies in crash near Harrisburg
Marshall woman dies from stabbing injuries

Latest News

Pedestrians shot with BB gun in Sioux Falls
28-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault
AARP tips for caregiver self-care over the holidays
AARP tips for caregiver self-care over the holidays
The City of Sioux Falls is inviting all businesses to participate in a vendor engagement survey
City of Sioux Falls calling on all businesses to participate in vendor engagement survey