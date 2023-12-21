After house of 40 years collapses, widow finds new home

LARCHWOOD, IOWA — (Dakota News Now) — This is a story that even the Hallmark holiday movie franchise might find too corny.

But it’s all true — with a couple deeply tragic heartbreaks and a happy ending next to a cornfield that is more of a happy new beginning.

It starts in 1979 in Milwaukee. Sioux Falls native Judy Witkowski is in a restaurant and watches her husband and father of her five children, Jim, choke on his dinner and die of a sudden heart attack in his early 40′s.

She was 36. Shocked and shaken and on a shoestring budget, she moved back home to Sioux Falls and lived in apartment just blocks away from where she grew up near St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

In 1983, Judy bought a house just three blocks down on Sixth Street. Her nearby parents and siblings helped babysit and raise her kids while Judy worked two or three jobs at a time. Her main occupation was an overnight nurse at Avera.

They kids grew up and moved out, but Judy stayed in, all the way up until age 78. She told her now-grown kids she planned on living there as long as she could.

Then in the middle of the night of this past Aug. 25, while she was sleeping upstairs during a raging thunderstorm, the walls literally caved in on an entire side of the 75-year-old structure’s foundation. A tsunami of cement turned her basement into a pile a rubble.

After all the shock, and all the help from several “awesome” members of the police and fire department, Judy took the disaster in stride.

“Oh, honey, it could have been far worse. I know that,” Judy said. “The whole side of the house could’ve collapsed when I was in bed. I mean, it could’ve just gone, and my bed would be totally hanging out the side.”

It didn’t take Judy long to figure out she would have to move out. She couldn’t afford the repairs, nor pay back the lien on the house the city offered her.

“I don’t know what else to do, because I can’t afford $60,000, and I’m not borrowing anymore on my house,” Judy said, adding her only sources of income are about $200 per month in retirement funds, plus her social security checks.

“I’m not going to be able to live here. I won’t get a house again. That, I’ve decided. I will find an apartment that is suitable to my needs.”

When Dakota News Now visited the house for a story on Oct. 2 as she continued to pack up her belongings, Judy gave a tour, gleefully recalling stories of rambunctious toddlers opening Christmas presents in the living room and an adolescent accidentally burning the Thanksgiving turkey in the kitchen oven while Judy was at work.

She was asked what would be the toughest part of leaving her dwelling of 42 years. Judy bit her lip as her eyes started to well with tears.

“Just that I raised my kids here,” Judy said.

For about three months after the collapse, Judy lived in the house of one of those grown kids — her daughter Janette in Alvord, Iowa, about 50 minutes away. They drove back-and-forth to Sioux Falls almost every day. At first, to gather the keepsakes she could salvage. Then, to search for a new place to live.

Judy was hoping to stay in Sioux Falls, but couldn’t find the right place at the right price. The apartments she could afford didn’t make her feel safe and comfortable. The ones she saw herself living were too expensive. So, the search went beyond the city limits.

Janette caught wind of an apartment in a four-plex in on the very edge of Larchwood, Iowa. Population 935. Janette knew the landlord. The place seemed right. The price was right. They took a visit, and Judy thought, “I could live here.”

Finally, she had a place to call home again — her first move in four decades. Just in time for the holidays.

Just over two months after losing her house of four decades in the middle of Sioux Falls, Judy has found a new home about a half hour away.

Standing on her second-floor deck on a sun-splashed Wednesday, Judy beamed while looking out at the wide-open farmland that was her new view, a far cry from the bustle of big city traffic that constantly careened by her house for almost a half-century.

”It’s just a peacefulness here,” Judy said. “You know, you come into town, and it’s quiet. And it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful.”

She stepped inside, where she doesn’t have nearly as much room to roam as she had been accustomed. And, she’s alright with that.

“The space is great. I didn’t need the stuff I had. I’m finding that out,” Judy said. “You don’t realize what you’re missing until you don’t have it and then all of a sudden, Ooooh, I’m closer to this, and my two daughters in Sioux Falls — it’s very close. Sioux Falls is close. It’s 17 miles. That’s OK.”

She doesn’t see her two Sioux Falls daughters (Jennifer and Joanne) and one Sioux Falls granddaughter (Amanda), and two great-grandchildren that live in Sioux Falls as much as she used to. But she still heads into the big city often for errands or to work out at the Midco Aquatic Center, where she’s kept her membership.

And, she’s now much closer to Janette and her family in Alvord. Amazingly, she also had close ties to one of her new neighbors in Larchwood.

“My granddaughter (Krysta) and her new husband (Tristan), they live two blocks away,” Judy said. “The church is two blocks away. The gas station and the grocery store are a couple blocks away if I need it.”

Her neighbors are nice people, and pleasantly quiet. And, they help her with things she used to have to do herself. Things she’ll never miss now that she rents and has helpful landlords.

“I don’t have to shovel. I don’t have to mow or worry about that.” Judy said. “ I have two bedrooms, which I really wanted, and I have a garage that I didn’t have before.”

The garage part made her laugh. She can’t believe she’s lived all this time without a garage. She has to walk downstairs to use a communal washer and dryer, but she doesn’t mind the exercise, and her laundry room was downstairs in the last spot.

She’s locked herself out a couple times. No worries. The landlords were there lickity-split to help her back in.

She’s an avid cook and wasn’t so sure about the stove that came with the apartment. No problem. The landlords, Tony and Lisa Snyders, had a modern electric stove and oven in storage.

Their brother Dean Snyders installed the appliance while Judy was hanging out in the unit. While on the floor, moving things into place, he said, “By the way, I’m the mayor.”

“I said, Oh,” Judy said, chuckling.

Meanwhile, back at Judy’s old house, in a span of just two months, a realtor took it over, had a new foundation built (all four sides, not just the collapsed side), and put modern touches the inside, including new carpet for the front stairs and upstairs bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, new hardwood floors for the living room and dining room, and new cabinets for the kitchen. Opulent light fixtures adorn the building now.

The house for sale, at four times for what Judy bought it for in 1983.

The realtor gave Judy a chance to stop by and check out the spruced-up space once it was ready to sell. It wasn’t the house she knew, but she said “it’s nice” and was thankful to have a chance to say goodbye.

Her next remark flabbergasted her guest.

“I don’t miss the house,” Judy said. “It’s OK. I’ve come to terms. I don’t miss the house. I am fine because I have found a place I am happy with that I can really live comfortably.”

Back in Mid-October, Judy’s long-time nursing friend Lisa Barlow-Kutter organized a stand-up comedy event for Judy at Ken’s Korner pub, two buildings from Judy’s old house. The fundraiser was called “Comic Relief for Judy. Twelve comics from Sioux Falls and Omaha performed.

Those five hours raised over $8,000 to add to the over $4,000 from cash-drop buckets that sat in the bar for the weeks leading up to that night, plus a GoFundMe page Barlow-Kutter and friends set up for Judy.

“It was just packed,” Lisa said. “There were tears, and there was laughter, and every emotion you could think of for Judy. It was really great. It was huge. She couldn’t believe it. Absolutely couldn’t believe that all those people came for her, because even a lot of people that showed up for the comics showed up knowing the proceeds were going to go to her. She was just floored.”

The over $12,000 in donations which has helped pay Judy’s moving expenses, rent, and even a new couch to replace the old one that came with the old house.

“I just appreciate all of the goodness in people’s hearts,” Judy said on Wednesday. “They have given me so much. They have just been very good friends and relatives and just, I am just — it was just overwhelming for me. Very heart—”

Before she could finish that word, the guest couldn’t help but lean in and give Judy another hug, and told her that her face was lighting up almost as bright as her Christmas tree — which, by the way, had neatly-wrapped presents for the grandkids underneath.

Her family holiday gatherings will take place at larger venues that can fit the whole family. But Judy is eagerly awaiting her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids to check out her new pad, and eat the food that she’ll cook on her new stove and oven.

This includes her son John when he visits from Pennsylvania, and daughter Joy from Milwaukee. Add Joanne and Jennifer to the mix, and that makes for one jolly bunch.

If Judy smiles as wide, laughs as loud, and embraces as warmly as she did on Wednesday with someone she just met, imagine the reception her relatives will get when they visit.

“It’s good,” Judy said in her typical understated words that contrasted her overwhelmed glow.

“I’m very happy.”

Not a happy ending. A happy new beginning.

In Sioux Falls and Larchwood, Iowa, John Gaskins... Dakota News Now.

