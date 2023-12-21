Another very nice day on tap across the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover through the rest of today. Highs will be in the 40s again with upper 40s in southern parts of the region. The wind should stay pretty light today. Watch out for some fog by tomorrow morning! Otherwise, we’ll be dealing with a mix of clouds and sunshine through the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

All eyes are on this weekend as traveling will be picking up ahead of the Christmas holiday. Due to the increased confidence in seeing some rain and even a changeover into snow by Christmas Day, we’re declaring Christmas Eve (Sunday) and Christmas Day (Monday) as First Alert Weather Days. It’s looking like most of Sunday will feature rain, but a changeover to snow is looking increasingly likely with accumulating snowfall potentially impacting central and western South Dakota.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm system!

