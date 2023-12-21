Avera Medical Minute
Apple Tree Child Care: Other locations available

Thanks to a new director coming into Apple Tree West, the kids have a place to stay going into the new year.
By Beth Warden
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a new director coming into Apple Tree West, the kids have a place to stay going into the new year.

Now, that director is putting out the call to save the other Apple Tree locations in Sioux Falls.

Looking at the little faces reminds Executive Director Pete Nelsen of when he first started at Apple Tree Children’s Center.

“My original title was controller but basically they just gave me the keys to the Apple Tree daycares at that time,” Nelsen explained.

It grew into a passion.

“Staff, kids, parents. It’s a great business. Tough business, but a great business,” Nelsen said.

After hearing of the closure of Apple Tree centers last week, he decided to save one of the locations on West 41st Street.

“We can make this work. It just needs just a little tweaking and we can do it,” Nelsen explained.

He hopes more can step in and save the other locations.

“Two great centers, Apple Trees and Apple Tree North. And those are available. If we had an investor who could come in and do what I’m doing. I will help them free of charge,” Nelsen said.

He’s challenged employers to consider offering childcare benefits to their employees.

“Offer 5,000 a year and free childcare to their employees, it’s tax-deductible to the business. It’s not taxable as income to the employee for the first 5,000. That will make a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen said he’s following his heart coming back to daycare, doing it for the kids. He won’t take a salary until things have stabilized.

He also wanted to fully disclose that he partially owns the buildings at both the east and north locations, currently slated for closure on January 12.

Anyone interested in taking over the operations can call the Apple Tree West location.

Dakota News Now received confirmation from the director of Apple Tree North on Wednesday evening that arrangements have been made to keep their location open.

