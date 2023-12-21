Avera Medical Minute: Taking time for self-care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays can be a stressful time, which means you have to slow down and take time for self-care. In this Avera Medical Minute, Erik Thorstenson speaks to a behavior health specialist to highlight the importance of self-care.

Malia Holbeck is the manager of Inpatient Behavioral Services at Avera.

Thor: What is self-care?

Malia: “Self-care is a term used to talk about our physical, emotional, and mental health. I think what that boils down to is just being able to find things to do to manage the daily stressors that we have.”

Thor: How can you practice self-care?

Malia: “Good news is that there is a lot different ways to be able to practice self-care, so what I would recommend is finding a variety of things that you really enjoy doing. So, some examples of what that can be is exercising, listening to music, spending time with friends or family or being able to do other things that you are doing.”

Thor: Why is this so important?

Malia: “So, I think what you are going to find when you start doing these things on a consistent basis is that your mood is going to improve, you’re going to have better sleep, and you’re also going to see symptoms related to depression anxiety going down. I think another thing you’re going to find is that your energy levels are increased and you also have more motivation.”

Thor: Do you see more depression and anxiety during the holiday season?

Malia: “I think sometimes there can be extra stressors that go along with the holiday season and some of the different dynamics that come up with that too, so oftentimes, holidays can be really fun, but for some people, they can be really hard too.”

Thor: Malia thank you for coming in today, we appreciate it.

Malia: “Thank you.”

