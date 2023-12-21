Busy roads and save travels for the holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA expects 115 million Americans to be traveling over the next week and a half for the holiday season, and a record number of people traveling through the air at 7.5 million.

In South Dakota, the company expects 372,000 people to travel at least 50 miles or more, with over 90 percent of those people traveling by car.

“The vast number of people will be on the highways. So just expect some extra congestion. We suggest that you pack your patience, and just focus on safety while you’re driving,” AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

That plus the elements always presents safety concerns on the road. South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Lucas Sieve said it’s a good idea to be ready for anything, and give yourself plenty of time to make it to your destination.

“Like always, give yourself plenty of time. Come up with a gameplan, communicate with others. There’s a lot of time where you want to call somebody once you’ve left somewhere,” Sieve said.

Weather could be a factor over Christmas, as a system is expected to bring rain and winter weather to the state. In that case, Sieve said to slow down, check road conditions before you leave, and be watching for first responders on the road trying to make it to any accidents.

“Unfortunately, there are accidents that happen out there, and being prepared for that. Being cognizant that there might be something up ahead that could cause a problem. Always watch out for amber lights, reds and blues can always prepare you for what’s going to be happening. We do our due diligence to try and mark those areas, and try to slow people down, so that we can get the roadways cleared up,” Sieve said.

Steward said it’s also worth making sure your car is ready to go before you hit the road, even if the weather appears to be quiet.

“It’s always good to be prepared for any kind of weather that you might face. It’s also really important this time of year to get your car checked out before you hit the road. Make sure that your car is road-worthy, and is going to get you to your destination,” Steward said.

If you are passing an accident or backed up in traffic because of it, Sieve asks that drivers be patient with them and others, as it’s the only way that everyone will be able to make it through the holidays safe.

“We’re out there trying to do our jobs, and trying to clean everything up, so that everyone can keep moving and business can conduct as normal. It’s indeterminate sometimes on how long that’s going to take,” Sieve said.

AAA projects that the busiest times to be on the road over the next week and a half will be in the early to late afternoon, so be prepared for more traffic and other drivers on the road during those peak times.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.