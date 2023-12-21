Avera Medical Minute
Central Lyon standouts headline National Letter of Intent signings

Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee will continue their teamwork next year, as both are committing to play at the University of Iowa.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the early signing day for those high school football players looking to make the jump up to play Division I college football. While most players have already committed to where they’ll be headed next, today is still a big moment to put pen to paper and make it official.

Over in Rock Rapids, Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee have had a successful career at Central Lyon on the gridiron. The two will continue that teamwork next year, as both are committing to play at the University of Iowa.

Eben will be playing at the second level on the stout Hawkeye defense, while Vander Zee will lining up split out at wide receiver.

For the two, they will not only get to play in the Big Ten next year, but also get to represent Lions at the next level.

“I mean, even last year or two years ago, if you had told me I’d be in this position, I would’ve been pretty ecstatic. We just kept believing in ourselves to be in this opportunity, and I’m just blessed to be here,” Eben said.

“I’m really excited. I’m going to do whatever it takes to try to get on that field and help Iowa win football games. I’ll do whatever it takes, and I’m just going to compete at the end of the day and get the job done,” Vander Zee said.

The pair will join Central Lyon alum and current Hawkeye Zach Lutmer on the Iowa roster next year as well.

A list of notable signings from Wednesday can be found below.

South Dakota State

- Jack Henry, QB, Dell Rapids

- Blake Leiferman, TE, Kimball

- Brayden Delahoyde, TE, Spearfish

- Thomas Martian, OL, Rapid City Stevens

- Jack Smith, WR, Sioux Falls Lincoln

South Dakota

- Dreavin Hodge, RB, Sioux Falls Lincoln

- Dawson Sechser, DB, Sioux Falls Jefferson

- Crew Heier, LB, West Central

- Evan Adams, Kuemper Catholic

North Dakota State

- Ryland Satter, RB, O’Gorman

- Jett Zabel, TE, Pierre T.F. Riggs

North Dakota

- Henry Theobald, CB, O’Gorman

Kansas State

- Navarro Schunke, OL, Brandon Valley

Iowa

- Graham Eben, LB, Central Lyon

- Reece Vander Zee, WR, Central Lyon

Wisconsin

- Thomas Heiberger, LB, Sioux Falls Jefferson

