City of Sioux Falls calling on all businesses to participate in vendor engagement survey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is calling on all businesses in the city to take a vendor engagement survey that’s now available on the city’s website until January 12th.

“We’re trying to take a deep dive into how we can increase vendor engagement and vendor capacity in the city of Sioux Falls. How do we get more businesses to be a part of the city, and a part of our procurement opportunities,” said Matthew Newman, Business Analyst for the City of Sioux Falls.

Newman points out the survey is open to all businesses, regardless of size.

“We’re an entity that does well in excess of $200 million worth of contracting in a year, and that’s anything from putting in the roads that we drive on to taking care of our many facilities in the community. So, putting paint on walls, putting fences in the outfield. If you’re a contractor that does any of those things, and anything in between, we want to hear from them,” said Newman.

This will help the city interact with these businesses, according to Newman.

“We want to hear how we can engage them better, what we’re doing well. Maybe you’ve done business with the city in the past, but haven’t done so recently. We want to hear from you, or if you haven’t even thought of it, take the survey. Tell us how we can best reach you and how best we can engage your business because the more that small businesses and businesses in the community are engaged, the better they will thrive, and then the better off our community will be,” said Newman.

Even before the survey, local contractors have been making suggestions for the city, such as having quarterly meetings with vendors so they can learn how to do business with the city and posting bid opportunities on social media.

“All of our formal bid opportunities will be online. In the past, it has been a mix of paper submittals where you submit it through the post office or you do it online. Now, everything’s moving online and we want to make sure everybody’s aware of that and that they’re able to participate in that. So, we don’t want there to be any barriers to submitting a bid with the city. We want to give them a platform and a chance to be a part of this great city,” said Newman.

The survey is available at https://www.siouxfalls.gov/business-permits/bids-procurement and will be available until January 12th.

