December 20th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg’s Jacoby Mehrman is quick on his feet and in the air, getting the pass with the windmill layup to finish.

Wagner’s Macy Koupal was up to some tricks, inbounding this ball to herself and laying in the easy layup.

Dakota State was trying to claw back against Dakota Wesleyan, Angela Slattery tried to spark the comeback with a drive and a chance for a three point play.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Landon VanRoekel turned his opponent, then just had to guide hit to the mat to pick up the pin at the Washington Invitational.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Valley’s Alec Squires, climbing the ladder and coming down on the rim with a monster alley-oop dunk.

And those are your plays of the week.

