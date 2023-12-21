Avera Medical Minute
FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a tool that uses genetic testing to help assess whether certain people are at risk of developing opioid-use disorder.

The Autogenomics Avert D Test is meant for adults considering a short-term course of oral opioid pain medication, such as after a planned surgical procedure.

It uses a cheek swab sample to analyze 15 genetic markers involved in the brain’s reward pathways and associated with addiction.

It can only be prescribed to people who have no previous use of opioids, and patients must consent to the test.

It is not meant for those who are being treated for chronic pain.

An FDA spokesperson said the test information should be used as part of a complete clinical evaluation and risk assessment, and should not be used alone to make treatment decisions.

Some experts said they are wary about the use of the test in clinical practice and what they say are its limitations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

