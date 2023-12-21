Grant money to help volunteer fire departments face challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the last day of November, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced $5 million in grant funding that would go toward volunteer fire departments.

In total, 251 fire departments will receive help from this grant funding. The grant originated with House Bill 1127 and it was brought forward by Rep. Kevin Jensen to help small fire departments with money from the state’s general fund. The bill started as a $1 appropriation bill and it later turned into $5 million.

“With the volunteer service, I like to do it because I know I’m helping people that I know, but I hate it because I know it’s going to be people I know,” said Charlie Kludt, the President of the South Dakota Firefighters Association and a volunteer firefighter in Viborg.

Fire departments in smaller communities have a tough task set before them. Community members who are ready at a moment’s notice to drop everything and serve other members of their community in crisis.

“You really kind of get out what you put in. You know, to be able to go and help people when they need us, we got to put the time in to be ready and be prepared,” said Chancellor Fire Chief, Jeremy Nettifee.

Nettifee was interested in serving as a firefighter early on but didn’t have an opportunity to join until he and his wife moved near Chancellor. Most of his wife’s family is on the Hurley Fire Department as well. Over time he got even more involved to the point now where he’s the Fire Chief.

Only a portion of their funding is from local government. The majority comes from fundraising and donations.

Rural fire departments cover large regions of land, which can also prove to be a challenge. One thing that can help with that is mutual aid, where other nearby fire departments send help, although it can be costly to send fire trucks further away after using up fuel.

Vehicles, fuel, and equipment become costly investments on a small budget. That’s where the grant money will provide much-needed relief.

The fire departments received between $720 to $40,500 based on their application and current needs. The grant is administered by the South Dakota Firefighters Association, the Department of Public Safety, and the State Fire Marshal.

“People don’t realize the cost of trying to outfit just one firefighter to get them everything they need for a structure fire, it can cost up to $10,000 per person and if you have 15 or 20 people that need to be geared up for that, it doesn’t take long and you’re well over $100,000,” Kludt explained.

They determined that the best use of the funds was for personal protective equipment.

“PPE was always either number one, two or three in those questions that we asked of the departments, so it was just an easy way to determine that this is what we should use that money for,” Kludt said.

One thing that influenced the decision to have the money go to PPE was questions put out to fire departments as part of another grant instituted by the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota.

Outside of PPE, another need that small community fire departments face is oftentimes the firefighters themselves.

“The biggest challenge is typically the daytime help,” Kludt said. “You have plenty of people that would step up and they’re willing to help out, but if they’re gone for work during the day, now we may have a real shortage for emergencies during the day.”

Nettifee said that one of the biggest obstacles to recruiting new firefighters is the large time commitment.

“Trying to make it possible to be involved while still balancing their home life. We’re asking people to drop everything when the pager goes off and rush to help,” Nettifee said.

Volunteer fire departments appreciate the help they have gotten. Anything to address their needs plays a role in responding to an emergency.

“It helps us help our people, you know, help everyone go home at the end of the day and we’re showing up on people’s worst day potentially of their life. Anything we can get to help them on those days, that’s significant and that’s what we’re here for,” Nettifee said.

“I can count the number of times on one hand, in thirty years, of the times I didn’t know somebody in a car accident. It can be emotionally hard for some incidents that we have to go on,” Kludt said.

The grant money will also play a role in reducing the impact of inflation when purchasing equipment like PPE, including boots, gloves, wildland firefighting apparel, and more.

