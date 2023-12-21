Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo announces penguin chick name

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo announced Thursday that the newest addition to its Humboldt penguin colony has a name — “Sammy” Sammons.

Sammons Financial in Sioux Falls won the naming rights for the penguin in a live auction at October’s Wings & Waves Gala.

Sammons is a longtime supporter of the zoo’s outreach programs, including sponsoring the ZooMobile and ZooCamps.

“For over a decade Sammons Financial Group has generously supported our mission of creating connection with wild species,” said COO Audrey Otto-Pepper. “Naming our newest Humboldt penguin ‘Sammy’ Sammons is a very special way to honor Sammons’ commitment to our educational programming and animals.”

Sammy was born in July and loves playing with his brothers, Rico and Paco, and learning from his parents, according to the zoo.

The zoo will start a Penguin of the Month initiative in January, honoring a different penguin each month.

Guests can visit Sammy and all his friends during the upcoming winter break.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closed only on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Admission is free on Dec. 27 for Zoo Lover’s Day.

