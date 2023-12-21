How to support family members with dementia during the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For people with dementia, traveling or celebrating the holidays can be challenging.

April Neuendorf, of Cedar Rapids, got a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment in July of 2021. “I worked in leasing and here in town and I started to goof up stuff and I started to forget things and that was the kind of the clincher for me that there was something wrong,” says Neuendorf. “I can’t do a lot of things anymore. I can’t do recipes, I can’t follow a recipe.”

Now, she’s active at Mercy’s Chris & Suzy DeWolf Family Innovation Center for Aging & Dementia, talking with other people living with varying stages of dementia. She knows the holidays can add stress for families who have a member with dementia, and says it’s important to remember to talk with and include family members with dementia. “We’re still here and we want to be talked to and we want to be valued and we still got stories to share,” says Neuendorf.

Lauren Livingston with Alzheimer’s Association Iowa says traveling can be especially difficult for some, particularly in later stages. “If they just get really agitated and stressed out with traveling, it might just be best to stay at home and have the gathering at your house if you’re able to do that. Or maybe do a video chat, or have your family send videos of the kids opening presents, thing like, things like that,” says Livingston.

● Involve the person living with Alzheimer’s:

o Depending on abilities and preferences, make sure to keep the person with Alzheimer’s involved in the celebrations, such as packing cookies in tins or helping wrap gifts.

o Focus on the things that bring happiness and let go of activities that seem overwhelming, stressful or too risky. Taking on too many tasks can wear on both of you.

● Plan ahead and make sure loved ones are aware of the situation:

o Discuss holiday celebrations with family and friends in advance, and make sure everyone understands your caregiving situation and the safety precautions you’re taking to help keep your loved one healthy.

o Everyone needs a break. Offer to give your family’s main caregiver respite while in the presence of other trusted family and friends..

o When attending a holiday party, prepare the host for special needs, such as a quiet room for the person to rest when they get tired, away from the noise and distractions.

o Crosstalk or simultaneous conversations can be challenging for people living with Alzheimer’s, so encourage guests to try engaging them one-on-one or in smaller group settings instead.

● Build on traditions and memories:

o Take time to experiment with new traditions that might be less stressful or a better fit for your caregiving responsibilities, such as watching seasonal movies.

o If evening confusion and agitation are a problem, consider turning your holiday dinner into a holiday lunch or brunch.

● Home for the holidays - Know when someone with Alzheimer’s disease shouldn’t travel:

o At a certain point in the progression of the disease, travel may become unsafe or impractical. It can cause undue stress and anxiety for the person living with the disease and the caregiver.

o Familiarity and routine bring comfort for those living with Alzheimer’s. If a holiday at home is best for your loved one, consider building on traditions and memories and experimenting with new traditions like connecting through video to play a trivia game, cook a recipe together, sing a seasonal song, or share pictures from special moments, such as children opening gifts.

● For those traveling this holiday season:

o Evaluate options for the best mode of travel. Based on needs, abilities, safety and preferences, decide what would provide the most comfort and the least anxiety.

o Carry with you an itinerary that includes details about each destination. Give copies to family members or friends you will be visiting or to emergency contacts at home.

o Travel during the time of day best for the person. For example, if he or she becomes tired or more agitated in the late afternoon, avoid traveling at this time.

o Have a bag of essentials with you at all times that includes medications, your travel itinerary, a comfortable change of clothes, water, snacks and activities.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides information, programs and services at no charge to help families living with Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call the free 24-hour Helpline at 800.272.3900.

