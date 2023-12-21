Local groups assemble gift bags for veterans at the VA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several veteran groups have been busy this holiday season, making sure local vets get a gift this year.

The Purple Hearts local chapter, Vietnam Veterans, and the DAV put together gift bags to be handed out to patients receiving care at the Sioux Falls VA hospital.

Organizers said it’s important to show support and they are happy to give back to our veterans in need.

Over 60 bags were made up for the veterans with items such as puzzles, books, socks and hygiene kits.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck met with some of the veterans groups and you can watch the full story in the video player above.

