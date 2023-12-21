Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local groups assemble gift bags for veterans at the VA

Several veteran groups have been busy this holiday season, making sure local vets get a gift this year.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several veteran groups have been busy this holiday season, making sure local vets get a gift this year.

The Purple Hearts local chapter, Vietnam Veterans, and the DAV put together gift bags to be handed out to patients receiving care at the Sioux Falls VA hospital.

Organizers said it’s important to show support and they are happy to give back to our veterans in need.

Over 60 bags were made up for the veterans with items such as puzzles, books, socks and hygiene kits.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck met with some of the veterans groups and you can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
a reward of up to $25,000 will be offered to anyone who provides information leading to the...
$25,000 reward announced in Rachel Cyriacks search
We’ve asked nonprofit consultant Michael Wyland to review the public tax returns, which raise...
Apple Tree closures: Tax returns raise questions
Rock County fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Sioux Falls
Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Name released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Several veteran groups have been busy this holiday season, making sure local vets get a gift...
Local groups assemble gift bags for veterans at the VA
On the last day of November, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced $5 million...
Grant money to help volunteer fire departments face challenges
Grant money to help volunteer fire departments face challenges