Name released in fatal Lincoln County crash

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brandon man has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash 11 miles north of Canton on Sunday morning.

Around 7:37 a.m., 27-year-old Evan Mallatt was driving a 1997 Chevrolet CK 107 westbound on 272nd Street and ran the stop sign at the T-intersection with 480th Avenue. The vehicle went airborne and struck the embankment.

Mallatt was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol use is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

