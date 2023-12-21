New event hall opens near Lennox
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials celebrated the opening of a new event hall near Lennox on Thursday night.
The Prosper Country Warehouse & Event Hall east of Lennox is a 9,500-square-foot facility that can host up to 575 people.
Amenities include a bridal suite, groom’s den, kitchen and more.
To celebrate, the venue hosted a free-will donation opening night party on Thursday, complete with dancing and games.
