Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department has closed part of South Phillips Ave as they respond to a “police situation.”

In a traffic alert issued Thursday morning, SFPD notified the public that S Phillips Ave would be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from W 41st Street to W 37th Street for the foreseeable future.

Dakota News Now sent a crew to the scene. It appears the situation involved a man in a house that police were attempting to make contact with. Barricades were placed and police were heard using a megaphone to speak to the man and get him out of the home.

This a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.