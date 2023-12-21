Avera Medical Minute
Pedestrians, windows shot with BB gun in Sioux Falls

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received multiple reports of people and vehicles struck by a BB gun on Wednesday night.

One incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Philips Ave.

A man was outside a business when a car drove by, and he was struck by a BB.

Then a woman was outside the women’s mission in the 700 block of E. 8th Street and was shot by a BB gun.

Authorities are looking for a gray car.

There was a parked car in the 300 block of S. Jessica, a business in the 100 block of S. Van Eps and another car parked in the 1000 block of E. 10th Street. The two cars and the business had windows shot with a BB gun.

There are cameras in the area that may help authorities identify the suspect.

There have been no arrests at this time.

