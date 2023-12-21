Residents at Good Sam Luther Manor celebrate the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday afternoon, residents at Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor nursing home celebrated the holidays in a special way.

Thanks to some elves from Service First Credit Union, all the residents received a gift.

The gifts were donated by several businesses.

Some residents don’t have any family nearby, so staff say this is a great way to give them some Christmas magic.

