Residents at Good Sam Luther Manor celebrate the holidays
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday afternoon, residents at Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor nursing home celebrated the holidays in a special way.
Thanks to some elves from Service First Credit Union, all the residents received a gift.
The gifts were donated by several businesses.
Some residents don’t have any family nearby, so staff say this is a great way to give them some Christmas magic.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.