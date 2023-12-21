Avera Medical Minute
Throwback Thursday: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery

Lori Kent from the Local Lou podcast visited the studio to discuss Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published: Dec. 21, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lori Kent with the Local Lou podcast joined Dakota News Now to discuss Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The cemetery boasts one National Register of Historic Places building, two historical markers and over 180 Civil War veterans.

You can learn more on the Local Lou podcast exploring the history of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

