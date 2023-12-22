372,000 South Dakotans expected to travel over Christmas, New Year’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA is projecting a 2.2% increase in holiday travel this year compared to last year, making the 2023 holiday travel season the second-highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record with 119 million travelers.

“AAA is forecasting this year for a ten-day period, which will start on Saturday, December 23rd, and run until January 1st. This year, AAA is forecasting that there will be 115 million people who will be traveling in the United States, and of that, 372,000 South Dakotans will be traveling. We’re forecasting for air travel this year about 16,400 people, which is about a six percent increase, so we’re seeing a large jump, however, this is not the largest number of people traveling in the United States or South Dakota because that record was set back in 2019, just prior to COVID, but we’re inching our way back there,” said Terry Ten Cate, travel advisor for AAA in Sioux Falls.

Drivers this year will be paying less at the pump than a year ago at this time. National average gas prices on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day last year were $3.10 and $3.20, respectively. Currently, the statewide average in South Dakota is about $3.03, down 25 cents in the past month and down 10 cents from a year ago.

For people flying out of Sioux Falls for the holiday, Ten Cate suggests arriving early and getting a ride to the airport if possible.

“With the number of people flying, we recommend that you be there two hours prior, even if the weather is good here in South Dakota, or in Sioux Falls, the lines at the airport may be very long when you’re considering a six percent increase. And we’re also recommending when you’re going to the airport that you show up early because of the fact that parking is going to be difficult at this time because the parking structure isn’t completed yet, so if you could find somebody that would bring you to the airport or pick you up at the airport it may save a lot of time and a lot of hassle for you,” said Ten Cate.

