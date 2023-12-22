Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

372,000 South Dakotans expected to travel over Christmas, New Year’s

AAA projects 372,000 South Dakotans traveling over the holidays
By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA is projecting a 2.2% increase in holiday travel this year compared to last year, making the 2023 holiday travel season the second-highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record with 119 million travelers.

“AAA is forecasting this year for a ten-day period, which will start on Saturday, December 23rd, and run until January 1st. This year, AAA is forecasting that there will be 115 million people who will be traveling in the United States, and of that, 372,000 South Dakotans will be traveling. We’re forecasting for air travel this year about 16,400 people, which is about a six percent increase, so we’re seeing a large jump, however, this is not the largest number of people traveling in the United States or South Dakota because that record was set back in 2019, just prior to COVID, but we’re inching our way back there,” said Terry Ten Cate, travel advisor for AAA in Sioux Falls.

Drivers this year will be paying less at the pump than a year ago at this time. National average gas prices on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day last year were $3.10 and $3.20, respectively. Currently, the statewide average in South Dakota is about $3.03, down 25 cents in the past month and down 10 cents from a year ago.

For people flying out of Sioux Falls for the holiday, Ten Cate suggests arriving early and getting a ride to the airport if possible.

“With the number of people flying, we recommend that you be there two hours prior, even if the weather is good here in South Dakota, or in Sioux Falls, the lines at the airport may be very long when you’re considering a six percent increase. And we’re also recommending when you’re going to the airport that you show up early because of the fact that parking is going to be difficult at this time because the parking structure isn’t completed yet, so if you could find somebody that would bring you to the airport or pick you up at the airport it may save a lot of time and a lot of hassle for you,” said Ten Cate.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation
UPDATE: 30-year-old man arrested following Sioux Falls standoff
Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
28-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Name released in fatal Lincoln County crash
Judy Witkowski's Sioux Falls house's foundation collapsed in August. A long road led her to...
After house of 40 years collapses, widow finds new home

Latest News

Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
Third rescue on Upper Red Lake
Three rescue missions happen in one week on Upper Red Lake
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
ATF raids Mitchell Roofing & Siding