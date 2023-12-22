Apple Tree East remaining open
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Apple Tree East confirmed to Dakota News Now on Friday that the Apple Tree East location will be remaining open thanks to an investor.
This comes on the heels of the announcement that Apple Tree West will remain open.
The location posted on social media that they are staying open and invited families to reach out with any questions.
Details are limited. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates as more details become available.
Further Reading:
