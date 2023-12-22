Avera Medical Minute
"Battle of the Bulldogs" in Baltic goes to visiting Madison

Madison overwhelming in battle of one loss teams in winning 61-42
Visiting Madison dominates 61-42
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a battle of Bulldog teams each entering with one loss it proved to be Madison’s Bulldogs who had all the bark and all the bite on this night in Baltic.

Madison was in control almost from the start and rolled on the road, winning at Baltic’s Bulldogs 61-42 on Thursday night in boys prep basketball action.

