Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover

The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29 Friday morning.(Courtesy of Eli Seeley)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29 Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9:48 a.m. when Beresford Fire and Beresford Ambulance were called to a semi rollover north of town on I-29.

Director of Ambulance Services Eli Seeley reported that there were no life-threatening injuries, but the incident serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down when approaching an accident.

“Initially, the fog was thick, and the accident where our ambulance was hit was likely due to overdriving the conditions/visibility,” said Seeley.

This accident is under investigation.

