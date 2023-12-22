Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29 Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9:48 a.m. when Beresford Fire and Beresford Ambulance were called to a semi rollover north of town on I-29.

While working the accident scene, a south bound semi failed to adhere to the move over law. A last second effort to avoid collision caused the tractor and trailer to roll on its side crushing the responding BF-1 vehicle and striking the rear of the ambulance. Visibility was down to less than 1/4 of a mile when the incident occurred. The drivers of the first 2 vehicles were able to self extricate, and the driver of the second semi needed assistance. All those involved were able to escape with only minor injuries. Beresford had personnel within 15 ft of the ambulance at the moment of impact.

Director of Ambulance Services Eli Seeley reported that there were no life-threatening injuries, but the incident serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down when approaching an accident.

“Initially, the fog was thick, and the accident where our ambulance was hit was likely due to overdriving the conditions/visibility,” said Seeley.

This accident is under investigation.

