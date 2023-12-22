Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29 Friday morning.
The incident happened around 9:48 a.m. when Beresford Fire and Beresford Ambulance were called to a semi rollover north of town on I-29.
Director of Ambulance Services Eli Seeley reported that there were no life-threatening injuries, but the incident serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down when approaching an accident.
“Initially, the fog was thick, and the accident where our ambulance was hit was likely due to overdriving the conditions/visibility,” said Seeley.
This accident is under investigation.
