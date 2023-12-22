Butter & Beige celebrates grand opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are a parent to boys and girls, dressing them in neutral colors to match each other can be fun.

A new online boutique — Butter & Beige — is holding their grand opening on Friday at 5 p.m.

Owners Shannon Nowicki and Skye Hitchcock joined us in studio to share more.

The boutique’s goal is to have one place where people know they can find high quality basics for their children.

You can find them on instagram.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.