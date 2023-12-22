Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas: Avera patients receive holiday gift bags

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 patients receiving treatment at the Avera Cancer Center were gifted presents on Friday for “Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas.”

Five years ago, Nicole Larsen put together the event in memory of her mom.

A fundraiser was held to get funds to fill the gift bags. Nearly $9,000 was raised this year.

The bags include everything from toiletries and hats to word searches and gift cards.

“It’s wonderful. It’s joyful. It makes the staff happy — we know them, they know us. It really is a family with our patients and our staff,” said nurse Amy Barr.

Over the last five years, more than $20,000 has been raised to hand out bags.

