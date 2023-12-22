Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas: Avera patients receive holiday gift bags

Five years ago, Nicole Larsen put together the event in memory of her mom.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 patients receiving treatment at the Avera Cancer Center were gifted presents on Friday for “Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas.”

Five years ago, Nicole Larsen put together the event in memory of her mom.

A fundraiser was held to get funds to fill the gift bags. Nearly $9,000 was raised this year.

The bags include everything from toiletries and hats to word searches and gift cards.

“It’s wonderful. It’s joyful. It makes the staff happy — we know them, they know us. It really is a family with our patients and our staff,” said nurse Amy Barr.

Over the last five years, more than $20,000 has been raised to hand out bags.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation
UPDATE: 30-year-old man arrested following Sioux Falls standoff
Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
28-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Name released in fatal Lincoln County crash

Latest News

Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas: Avera patients receive holiday gift bags
Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas: Avera patients receive holiday gift bags
Apple Tree East remaining open
Apple Tree East remaining open
Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast