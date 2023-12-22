Culture & history of great backs leads Minnesota's Mr. Football to flip from NDSU to SDSU

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHANHASSEN, MN (Dakota News Now) - If you want a sign of just how much things have changed over the last decade in the rivalry between the South Dakota State and North Dakota State football teams, look no further than National Signing Day when Minnesota’s Mr. Football, previously committed to be a Bison, decided to become a Jackrabbit instead.

Chanhassen’s Maxwell Woods officially put pen to paper yesterday, signing on to play college football at South Dakota State after a brilliant senior season in Minnesota in which he ran for more than 1800 yards and 24 total touchdowns to lead his team to their first ever state title. It capped a career in which he’d rushed for 3700 yards and 40 touchdowns and also been a standout defensive back.

Woods had verbally committed to NDSU back on June 28th, yet stayed in touch with SDSU and, after a recent visit and knowing their history of star runningbacks, decided to he’d rather wear yellow and blue.

The Jackrabbits will play for the FCS National Championship on Saturday, January 7th against Montana at 1:00 PM on Dakota News Now and KSFY.

