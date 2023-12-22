Avera Medical Minute
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say

Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
FILE- Actor John Schneider, center, who played Bo Duke in television series "The Dukes of Hazzard," is shown in a file photo from Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014.(AP Photo/Bill Feig)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sometimes a social media post can get you more than just ratioed.

John Schneider, an actor best known for his TV roles in shows such as “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smallville,” reportedly drew the attention of the Secret Service after a comment he made to President Joe Biden on social media, according to media reports.

Schneider responded Thursday to a post from Biden on X saying that former President Donald Trump posed a threat to the country by saying in part, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly (hanged.) Your son too.” That post has since been deleted.

This was just hours after the 63-year-old in a doughnut costume failed to win the Season 10 finale of The Masked Singer.

Schneider told Deadline his comments have been blown out of proportion:

“Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.”

He also said that he’s entitled to express his opinion, saying “leaders in Washington have lost their way.”

The Secret Service refused to comment on any investigation into Schneider, the Los Angeles Times reported.

